Business Business July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter Government has launched the Zimbabwe National Industrial Policy (ZNIDP), which is expected to help transform […] Sports ZIFA issues apology over AFCON debacle July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter ZIFA yesterday issued an apology to Zimbabweans after the Warriors suffered a humiliating exit at […] Sports Warriors elimination a relief for CAF July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter IT'S hard to write this but one gets a feeling that, to some of the […] Columnist Zimbabwe needs a new team to work with Mnangagwa July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter ON June 24, 2019, Zimbabwe woke to news of a statutory instrument with clearly far-reaching […] Economic Analysis Recession, Zim Dollar return and Economic Outlook July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter As the country enters the last half of the year and warms up to the […] Zimbabwe MDC Youth League leader involved in car accident July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter Opposition Movement for Democratic Change (MDC) National Youth Assembly Chairperson Tererai Obey Sithole was Monday […] Zimbabwe Zimbabwean man on the run after blocking first lady's cavalcade July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter A warrant of arrest has been issued for a Bulawayo man who obstructed first lady […] Business We will pay Eskom today, says Zim finance minister July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter Zimbabwe will make good on its promise to pay Eskom today, Zimbabwean Finance Minister Mthuli […] Zimbabwe Bring it on — Matutu dares Mangudya, Rushwaya July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter THE Zanu PF youth league has vowed to further expose Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe governor […] Political Violence Alert Mnangagwa's govt 'warns perpetrators of violence' July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter The Ministry of Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage has issued out a stern warning to […] Political Violence Alert Latest update on today's Shutdown Zimbabwe July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter Zimbabwean from all walks of life snubbed the #ShutdownZimbabwe call by Tajamuka/Sesijikile which was set to commence […] Capital & Money Markets How stock markets benefit both the economy and the investors. July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter Stock markets like the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange and the Financial Securities Exchange provide a trading […] World News Russia, China to ditch US dollar July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter MOSCOW and Beijing have inked an intergovernmental agreement to switch to national currencies in bilateral […] Business Nampak to receive $57m from Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter JOHANNESBURG – JSE-listed Nampak will receive $57million (R800.54m) from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe in […] Banking Zimbabwe governor says individuals and companies hold $1.3 billion in foreign currency accounts July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter HARARE (Reuters) – Zimbabwe's central bank governor John Mangudya said on Monday individuals and companies […] Bizarre Missing Malaysia's MH370 plane location to be revealed in Harare today July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter The Media Centre in Harare has invited journalists to a media briefing today (Monday) to […] Law & Crime Businessman seeks Buyanga's civil imprisonment July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter A Harare businessman Tawanda Jakachira has petitioned the High Court to institute civil imprisonment proceedings […] Parliament Zimbabwe finmin says individuals can withdraw U.S. cash after ending dollarisation July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter HARARE (Reuters) – Individuals will be allowed to withdraw cash U.S. dollars from foreign currency […] Capital & Money Markets Asian shares rise on hopes for US-China trade negotiations July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter TOKYO (AP) — Asian markets took heart Monday from revived hopes for progress in trade […] Religion Controversial Uebert Angel re-launches in Zimbabwe July 1, 2019 Staff Reporter Leader of Spirit Embassy the Good News Church Emeritus Uebert Angel will be hosting a […]