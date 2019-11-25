Tourism minister endorses Tshinga Dube ‘frank’ book

Tourism Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has endorsed the recently launched book by ex-Zipra fighter Retired Colonel Tshinga Dube as frank even on uncomfortable topics like Gukurahundi.

Tshinga Dube launched his book titled “Quiet Flows The Zambezi” in Bulawayo on Friday in an event attended by Education minister Cain Mathema, Reverend Paul Damasane among others.

In the book, Tshinga narrates his journey as a liberation fighter in the war of liberation and also comments on major political events in Zimbabwe including Gukurahundi, the formation of the opposition MDC party in 2000 and the coup that ousted former President Robert Mugabe and the post Mugabe days.

“Interesting read. I enjoy the frankness even on uncomfortable topics. History is rude, it cannot be changed, it just has to be reported correctly,” said Ndlovu in his comment on the book.

“Kudos to Colonel (Rtd) Tashinga Dube for releasing a book that brings yet more insights particularly of our rich liberation history among other critical issues including Gukurahundi and the need to address the massive flight of young people from the region to neighbouring countries.

“It’s a book suitable for any open-minded reader who may have their convictions challenged by the narrations from one of our nations gallant sons.”