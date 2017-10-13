Musician publishes motivational book

BUDDING gospel musician and writer Samantha Torindo-Waniwa recently released a five-chapter book titled “New Normal”. The book is a daily motivational book which contains nuggets loaded with inspirational and soul-lifting messages.

The book was officially launched on August 12 in Harare where Derick Mpofu performed as a guest artiste. Nyenge Mahaka, a well-known brand strategist, was the guest speaker, while Phillip Chidavaenzi, an award-winning writer, graced the event among other invited guests. Waniwa said the book had become a vehicle for advancing her humanitarian ideals.

“Writing has always been a passion. This book contains examples of public figures like Taraji P. Henson and Sylvester Stallone among others. They have done well even though they went through a lot. They defied all odds to be where they are now,” said Waniwa. She said her parents were her greatest source of inspiration.

“I got my inspiration from my parents whom I have seen going through different phases in life, but still they have made it and they are still making it,” she added. She is also a gospel artiste who released her six-track debut album, “My Morning”, in 2014.

The album carries tracks such as ‘‘Munamato’’, ‘‘Zuva Rangu’’, “He is Amazing”, ‘‘Bambelela’’, ‘‘Ndichangamire’’ and ‘‘Ndizodzei’’.

The album was donated to Wakati Trust Sanitarywear’s ongoing programme under which one gets a disc in exchange of six packets of sanitary wear.