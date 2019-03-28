Chamisa, Obasanjo Attend Launch Of Tendai Biti Book, ‘Democracy Works’

MDC leader Nelson Chamisa on Thursday attended the launch of party vice chairperson Tendai Biti’s book, “Democracy Works: Re-Wiring Politics to Africa’s Advantage”. Former Nigerian President General Olusegun Obasanjo was also in attendance. Chamisa had this to say:

With His Excellency President Olusegun Obasanjo, Former President of Nigeria at the launch of their book ‘Democracy works’.I always appreciate wisdom from Our African statesman. Kudos to the authors Hon Biti, Gregg Mills, Jeffrey Herbst and President Obasanjo for investing in ideas.