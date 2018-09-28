Tsikamutandas demand sex as payment

A Silobela man was left counting losses after he was forced to part with two head of cattle as two self-styled traditional healers demanded to have sex with his daughter if he failed to pay for an exorcism exercise.

The inyangas commonly referred to as tsikamutandas demanded to spend the night with Muzondiwa Mudzingwa’s 15-year-old daughter as he had shown signs that he would not part with two beasts.

Mudzingwa (65) of Siyezi in Silobela said the inyangas invited themselves to his homestead where they produced a coffin from the family kitchen’s cooking area which they claimed had been causing problems at his homestead.

“They came to my homestead uninvited and they were in the company of many people. They then claimed that there were some troublesome spirits at my house and that they needed exorcism or they would lead to my death,” narrated Mudzingwa.

He said the inyangas commonly referred to as tsikamutandas went on to perform their rituals whereupon they brought out a coffin containing body parts.

The tsikamutandas however, threatened the old man with unspecified action if he failed to part with the required beasts.

“They came to me and asked if the girl they had seen was my daughter. They were referring to my 15-year-old daughter and they asked to have one night with her then I would have to pay one beast instead of two,” said Mudzingwa. After consulting with his children, Mudzingwa then parted with the two beasts albeit under protest and the inyangas vanished.

Silobela’s Chief Gobo said they had received numerous reports of the inyangas whose main aim was to fleece people of their livestock.

Chief Gobo said they were now left with two healers who have licences to perform their duties.