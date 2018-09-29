Invisible attacks rock Budiriro family

A Budiriro family in Harare is living in fear following attacks on children and property by what they termed invisible creatures.

The Chigega family in Budiriro 5 CABS houses following attacks such as pinching and biting on two children by invisible creatures.

Ruvimbo Mandizha, the mother to Kudzanai chronicled to the ZBC News how all this started.

Kudzanai, who is a grade 5 pupil at a local school, was attacked during the presence of the ZBC News crew.

Scars all over his hands tell a story of a minor who is suffering greatly.

The invisible creatures have also not spared the Chigega property as there is evidence of a trail of destruction.

An uncle of the family, Resheni Chigega, Resheni Chigega said they have tried in vain to end this calamity including consulting sangomas and the apostolic sects but all has been in vain.

This may sound stranger than fiction, but this is happening here in Harare.