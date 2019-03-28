HARARE – The burial of a teenage girl was abandoned in bizarre scenes on Wednesday after members of a church sect insisted that she was alive.

The 16-year-old Form 4 pupil at Kwayedza High School in Highfield, is said to have died suddenly on Sunday after complaining of a headache. She was due to be buried at the Granville (Mbudzi) Cemetery in Harare.

A Doves hearse carried her body to the cemetery, but her burial was abandoned after seers from an Apostolic church sect told her relatives she was alive.

A video of the incident shows her coffin being pulled halfway out of the hearse and the coffin being opened to reveal the lifeless body of a young girl, who is identified as Daphne.