Chiweshe syndicate up for mubobobo

SEVEN Chiweshe men have allegedly been fingered in a black magic (mubobobo) syndicate by a Bulawayo prophet at Chief Makope’s traditional court.

By Simbarashe Sithole

This followed the recent discovery of 63 women’s undergarments at a graveyard in Nzvimbo village.

“We hired a prophet from Bulawayo (Madzibaba Sejiby) to assist us in identifying the culprits of the black magic.

Fortunately, the prophet managed to identify a syndicate of seven elderly men who are set to appear before me on Sunday,” Chief Makope told NewsDay Weekender.

Village head Doubt Chawawa said the first accused fled from the village after he was convicted by Chief Makope and was yet to be sentenced.

“Villagers were baying for his blood, so in shame, he just disappeared to an unknown destination,” he said.

Chief Makope said those found guilty would be judged harshly since it was a serious violation of hunhu/ubuntu.

“Such people are not welcome in my area, so we should be seen to be punishing them,” he said.