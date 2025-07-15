ZSE approves Ecocash’s name change

Spread the love

TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited, formerly known as Ecocash Holdings Zimbabwe Limited, has officially received approval for its change of name from both the Registrar of Companies and the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE).

The Registrar issued the certificate of change of name on 9 July 2025, while the ZSE granted its approval two days later, on 11 July 2025, marking the completion of the corporate rebranding process.

In a statement, the company said the name change is in accordance with Section 296 of the ZSE Listing Rules.

“The Registrar of Companies issued a change of name certificate on 9 July 2025, and on 11 July 2025, the ZSE approved the Change of Name, with a ZSE code: TNCI and ISIN: ZW 000 901 250 2,” reads part of the notice.

It said the new name becomes effective from the date of issuance of the certificate by the Registrar of Companies.

“For a period of one year after the effective date, in accordance with the ZSE Listings Requirements, the Company will reflect the former name on all documents of title and circulars issued by the Company,” the notice added.

The company further advised that trading under the new name, TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited, is expected to commence on Monday, 21 July 2025.

Meanwhile, the firm said all existing share certificates bearing the old name will remain legally valid and effective.

“Accordingly, there will not be any arrangement for exchange of the existing share certificates of the Company for new share certificates bearing the new name of the Company.”