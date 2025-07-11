Zimbabwe’s Reserves Supporting ZiG Currency Hit Record High Ahead of Single Currency Transition

Spread the love

HARARE – Backing for Zimbabwe’s gold-backed currency, the ZiG, surged to a record level in June, as authorities prepare to transition to a single-currency regime and phase out the dominant use of the US dollar.

According to a statement released Wednesday by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), the country’s gold and foreign currency reserves reached US$731 million in June 2025 — a significant increase from US$639 million in May and US$276 million in April 2024, when the ZiG (Zimbabwe Gold) was introduced.

The rise in reserves is seen as a key move by the central bank to build public and investor confidence in the ZiG, which replaced the inflation-wrecked Zimbabwean dollar.

“This is the highest level of reserve backing recorded since the introduction of the ZiG and reflects our commitment to sound money principles,” the RBZ said in the statement, as cited by Bloomberg.

The ZiG, launched in April 2024, is tied to gold and other precious metals in a bid to provide a stable alternative to the Zimbabwean dollar, which was discarded after chronic hyperinflation and economic instability rendered it virtually worthless. The currency’s introduction marked Zimbabwe’s sixth attempt in 15 years to establish a stable national currency.

The central bank and Treasury have declared their intention to move away from the current dual-currency system — dominated by the US dollar — and make the ZiG the sole legal tender over time.

Despite being officially adopted in 2009 following the collapse of the Zimbabwean dollar, the US dollar still accounts for over 80% of domestic transactions. Authorities argue that full currency sovereignty is essential to restoring monetary policy independence and fostering economic growth.

“The strengthening of reserve backing for the ZiG is a deliberate measure to support dedollarisation and signal stability ahead of the planned shift to a single currency regime,” Bloomberg reported, citing central bank sources.

However, the transition remains fraught with uncertainty, as Zimbabweans remain sceptical of government-backed currencies due to a long history of inflation, policy inconsistency, and loss of savings.

Economic analysts warn that while increased reserve backing is a positive step, the success of the ZiG will depend on broader structural reforms, fiscal discipline, and public trust.

“The figures are impressive, but people need assurances that the same mistakes of the past won’t be repeated,” said one Harare-based economist. “Confidence is not built on reserves alone — it’s about governance, transparency, and credibility.”

Zimbabwe’s government has also committed to publishing regular updates on ZiG reserve holdings and maintaining full convertibility into gold and hard currency in order to bolster credibility.

As the southern African country navigates this critical monetary transition, the resilience of the ZiG will be tested by inflationary pressures, external shocks, and the public’s willingness to fully embrace it over the more familiar US dollar.

Source: Bloomberg, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe