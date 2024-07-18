Zimbabwe’s Diaspora Remittances Surge by 17% in First Quarter

Spread the love

In the first quarter of the year, Zimbabwe experienced a significant boost in diaspora remittances, which surged by 17% to reach US$490 million, compared to US$420 million during the same period in 2023. This increase is a crucial development for Zimbabwe’s economy, which relies heavily on the United States dollar.

Economic analysts, including Marlon Gwadu, have emphasized the importance of these remittances in enhancing liquidity within banks and mobile money platforms. This liquidity is essential as it enables financial institutions to provide loans to businesses and individuals, thereby stimulating economic activity. Gwadu noted that the increased liquidity also broadens the range of financial products available, such as mortgages and investment opportunities.

Stevenson Dlamini pointed out that the influx of remittances has led to higher deposit volumes in banks and boosted investments in microfinance institutions. This, in turn, supports small businesses and various income-generating activities.

Additionally, analysts like Batsirai Matsika highlighted the role of fintech in promoting financial inclusion. Fintech innovations have made it possible for traditionally unbanked or underbanked populations in Zimbabwe to access financial services. Matsika stressed the importance of continued innovation and adaptation by financial institutions to meet the evolving needs of Zimbabweans.

Overall, the rise in diaspora remittances is viewed as a positive development for Zimbabwe’s economy, providing much-needed stability and supporting growth across various sectors.

Source: NewsDay

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...