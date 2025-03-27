Zimbabwe’s Diaspora Remittances Rise 7.5% in February, Boosting Economy

Spread the love

HARARE – Zimbabwe recorded a 7.5% increase in diaspora remittances in February 2025, with inflows reaching US$165 million, up from US$153.8 million in the same period last year, according to the latest data from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ).

The central bank noted that diaspora remittances now account for 17% of the country’s total foreign currency receipts, underscoring their growing role in sustaining Zimbabwe’s economy.

“In February 2025, Zimbabwe’s diaspora remittances grew by 7.5% year-on-year, totalling US$165 million, compared to US$153.8 million in February 2024,” the RBZ said in its monthly report.

Zimbabwe has consistently experienced rising remittance inflows over the past years. In 2024, diaspora remittances hit a record US$2.2 billion, marking a 22% increase from the US$1.8 billion received in 2023.

Economists say these inflows have played a crucial role in stabilising the country’s foreign currency reserves, helping to offset Zimbabwe’s trade deficit and support domestic spending.

With millions of Zimbabweans living abroad in countries such as South Africa, the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, Canada, and the United Arab Emirates, remittances have become a vital source of income for families back home.

These funds help cover essential needs such as food, education, healthcare, housing, and small business investments, providing a crucial economic buffer in a country still grappling with inflation and job shortages.

Financial experts have urged the government to create policies that encourage more formal remittance channels and investment opportunities for Zimbabweans abroad, ensuring that the country continues to benefit from this steady flow of foreign currency.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...