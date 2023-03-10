Zimbabwean Chartered Accountant Gets Assistant Vice President Job For JPMorgan

Tadiwa Mubvumbi, a Zimbabwean chartered accountant by profession, was recently appointed assistant Vice President (VP) at JPMorgan Chase & Co, the United States’ biggest bank.

JPMorgan Chase is also the biggest bank in the world by market capitalisation.

In a LinkedIn post seen by the The Zimbabwe Mail, Mubvumbi who has 7 years of experience in the global financial services sector, said:

I’m excited to share that lm starting my new position as AVP at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grateful & ready for the new opportunities and challenges that beckon. We have an appointment with the future!

Prior to his appointment as assistant VP at the biggest bank in the US, the Zimbabwean accountant worked with BDO UK LLP, Mazars UK LLP, KPMG Zimbabwe and KPMG Botswana.

He is also a seasoned learning facilitator on in-house training, concentrating particularly on Audit methodologies and IFRSs.

Apart from Accounting and Auditing he also has a keen interest in the Legal, Regulatory and Compliance aspects of clients and businesses in general as well as overall non-financial risk management aspects

He has been a member of Junior Achievement Zimbabwe (JAZ) since 2013 and continues to work with the JAZ to date as an Alumni volunteer on various projects sponsored by Nedbank Zimbabwe, First Capital Bank and many others.

With US$3.67 trillion in total assets, JPMorgan Chase is the fifth-largest banking institution in the world.

JP Morgan Chase & Co operates the largest investment bank in the world by revenue. It occupies 24th place on the Fortune 500 list of the largest U.S. corporations by revenue.

More Pindula News

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp

Skype



Like this: Like Loading...