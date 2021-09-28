Zimbabwean Central Bank names and freezes bank accounts of black market foreign currency dealers

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ)’s Financial Intelligence Unit (FIU) has exposed mobile phone and social media platform abusers who are involved in illicit foreign currency dealings and money laundering.

Apex bank Governor, Dr John Mangudya, issued a statement today publicizing the list of identified ‘culprits’ whose operations are blamed for driving and facilitating illegal foreign exchange transactions and money laundering activities.

“The FIU has instructed banks, mobile money operators and other financial service providers to identify and freeze any accounts operated by these individuals and, further, to bar them from accessing financial services for a period of two years, with immediate effect,” said the Governor.

“The FIU has also requested the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (POTRAZ) to bar the said individuals from operating mobile phone lines.

“The FIU, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will continue to monitor various social media and bank accounts to identify and take action against perpetrators of illicit dealings.”

Dr Mangudya said further corrective measures were being taken to bar the ‘delinquent’ individuals from accessing banking and financial services and operating mobile phone lines.

“The FIU has forwarded their names and particulars to law enforcement agencies for prosecution. Members of the public who have information that may assist in identifying more perpetrators are urged to contact the FIU on WhatsApp numbers 0714039897 or 0780434475,” he said.