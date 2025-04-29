Zimbabwe Reintroduces Gold Coins Amid Mounting Currency Crisis and Public Skepticism

HARARE — The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has reintroduced the sale of gold coins, nearly a year after suspending the programme, in what critics say is yet another desperate attempt to stabilise the country’s fragile financial system and restore confidence in the newly launched structured currency, the ZiG.

Marketed as a value-preserving asset, the gold coins — minted by Fidelity Gold Refineries (Private) Limited and dubbed “Mosi-Oa-Tunya” — are available in denominations from one-tenth of an ounce to one ounce. The coins are being sold through local banks, despite widespread doubts over their actual effectiveness in boosting Zimbabwe’s gold reserves.

RBZ monetary policy committee member Persistence Gwanyanya told Bloomberg the reintroduction was timed to “take advantage of firm gold prices” and support “value preservation efforts.” But observers argue that the move is more cosmetic than substantial.

A Monetary Shell Game?

Economists have questioned the logic of selling gold to increase reserves. “You cannot increase your bullion stockpile by selling the gold you already have,” one analyst noted. “This is accounting theatre. The gold physically leaves the central bank, but the government books the transaction as reserve value simply because they took in local currency in exchange.”

Critics say that although the sale might reduce local money supply in the short term, it does not resolve underlying issues such as rampant government expenditure, fiscal indiscipline, and chronic lack of trust in the central bank’s monetary policy.

ZiG: Already in Trouble

The RBZ’s latest move comes as confidence in the ZiG — Zimbabwe’s sixth currency since 2009 — continues to erode, just months after its launch. Market watchers already suspect the central bank has begun devaluing the currency quietly.

Introduced earlier this year with much fanfare, the ZiG was touted as a “structured currency” backed by 2.5 tonnes of gold and US$100 million in foreign currency reserves. The government promised that the value of the ZiG would be tied to gold prices, implying a return to monetary stability. But critics argue that even a gold-backed currency can be undermined if the government manipulates the peg or simply prints more money — which Zimbabwe has done before.

“We’ve been here before. A gold peg means nothing if the government keeps changing the rules mid-game,” said economist Tendai Mutasa. “This is déjà vu of the 2000s — except now, it’s being dressed up in gold.”

A History of Economic Mismanagement

Zimbabwe’s monetary woes are deeply rooted in years of hyperinflation, policy inconsistency, and state corruption. In 2008, the Zimbabwean dollar collapsed under hyperinflation, forcing the government to dollarise the economy in 2009. Since then, successive efforts to reintroduce a sovereign currency — including the bond notes, RTGS, and now ZiG — have failed due to poor governance and lack of transparency.

By the end of 2023, the RTGS had lost over 800 percent of its value against the US dollar. Despite brief moments of stability, inflation quickly resurged due to the central bank’s unchecked money printing and massive off-budget spending.

An Al Jazeera investigation last year revealed that the RBZ had quietly resumed printing money to cover deficits and fund political patronage, undoing earlier inflation gains.

Gold Coins: Real Solution or Political Gimmick?

While the government insists that gold coins are part of a long-term strategy to shore up monetary reserves, many Zimbabweans see them as inaccessible luxuries, unaffordable to the majority living under the poverty line.

“There is no broad economic benefit here,” said Harare-based economist Lorraine Makusha. “What ordinary Zimbabweans need is affordable access to stable currency and essential goods — not investment coins priced in hundreds of U.S. dollars.”

The scheme has also drawn criticism for lacking transparency. With Fidelity Gold Refineries under full RBZ ownership, and no public audit of how much gold is used or how revenue is accounted for, questions continue to mount over the real value of the coin programme.

As public confidence in the ZiG continues to falter and inflationary pressures persist, analysts warn that unless the government addresses core issues — uncontrolled spending, corruption, and institutional reform — no amount of gold plating will stop the economic rot.

“Zimbabwe doesn’t have a currency problem,” said one analyst. “It has a credibility problem — and gold coins won’t fix that.”