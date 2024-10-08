Zimbabwe Limits Cash Export: New Regulations Cap USD at $2,000

Spread the love

Harare, Zimbabwe — The government has officially implemented a regulation introduced last month by the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ), significantly reducing the amount of United States dollars that travellers can take out of the country.

Under the newly gazetted Statutory Instrument 166 of 2024, individuals are now permitted to carry a maximum of US$2,000 when leaving Zimbabwe, a reduction from the previous limit of US$10,000.

This change, published as the Exchange Control (General) (Amendment) Order, 2024 (No. 21), alters the rules governing currency export from Zimbabwe. The order amends provisions of the 1996 Exchange Control Regulations and sets new limits on the amount of both Zimbabwean currency and foreign currency travellers can carry without special authorization. According to the amendment, the maximum amount of foreign currency that can be taken out of the country is now capped at US$2,000 or its equivalent in other currencies.

The Bankers Association of Zimbabwe (BAZ) has raised concerns about the potential economic impact of the regulation. Last week, BAZ warned that this restriction could disrupt the informal import trade sector, a key source of employment in Zimbabwe.

“With the reduction of the foreign currency an individual can take out from US$10,000 to US$2,000, we expect a reduction in externalisation of funds,” said BAZ in a statement. “However, this will also likely lead to disruption in informal import trade, with more transactions taking place underground.”

Despite these concerns, the government proceeded with the enactment of the new regulation. The change, aimed at curbing the externalisation of funds and maintaining foreign currency reserves, reflects ongoing efforts to regulate currency flows and stabilize the country’s economy.

The new rules have come into effect immediately, replacing the previous 2023 amendment order that allowed a higher limit for foreign currency export. Travellers departing Zimbabwe are now required to adhere to the US$2,000 limit without the need for further authorization, or risk penalties under the Exchange Control Regulations.