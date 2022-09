HARARE – The Zimbabwe dollar today fell marginally by $9.11 to an average of $613.3681 against the United States dollar, clearly indicating that the currency may be stabilising.

The lowest offer rose marginally from $570 last week to $580 this week but the highest offer remained at $655.

The black market rates remained at $700 to $750.

A total of US$13.7 million was allotted to 229 small enterprises and 99 large firms today.

Source: The Insider

