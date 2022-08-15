Zimbabwe central bank declares victory

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) says as of last Wednesday, 4 475 gold coins valued at $3,7 billion had been bought with 90% being local currency purchases, a move it says has cooled the galloping parallel market forex rate.

On July 25, RBZ released gold coins onto the market to help mop up excess liquidity.

This increase in money supply has been seen as driving the depreciation of the local currency, leading to a rise in inflation.

As of June, broad money increased by 15,25% to $1,11 trillion compared to $973,5 billion recorded in the prior month.

This was driven by an expansion of $98,75 billion and $49,40 billion in foreign currency deposits and local currency components, respectively, RBZ reported.

By offering the gold coins, RBZ sought to entice the market to use excess Zimbabwe dollar liquidity to buy the coins.

“In addition, subsequent measures taken by the bank (RBZ) to increase interest rates and introduce gold coins as an alternative stable investment product for store of value and mopping up excess liquidity from the economy have gone a long way in preserving the value of the local currency,” RBZ governor John Mangudya said in the mid-term monetary policy statement released on Thursday.