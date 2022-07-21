Western financial institutions suffocating Zimbabwe

GOVERNMENT has taken a dig at Western financial institutions saying they were “suffocating” and frustrating attempts towards attracting much-needed investment.

Speaking at the 17th CII-Exim Bank Conclave on India-Africa Growth Partnership on Tuesday, Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa said financial institutions in India offered better interactions than their Western counterparts.

“In the meantime, global capital has since ceased to be a preserve of the mean-spirited cartels of Western finance capitals,” Mutsvangwa said.

“I had the pleasure of holding exciting discussions with Exim Bank India. What a far cry it was to interact without suffocating strictures and desultory lessons that are the bane of Western financial institutions. These official commercial banks are also clearing pathways for even more abundant entrepreneurship of India’s growing private capital.”

Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe was open for investment and going through a digital transformation.