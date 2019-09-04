CAPW TOWN – Sibusiso Moyo the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade in Zimbabwe spoke about the need for increased regional economic integration between SADC countries to bolster economic growth at the 28th World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa on Wednesday.

In a brief interview at the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC), where WEF on Africa is held, the minister expressed the view that region had a bright future and called for a single currency among SADC countries to ensure inclusive economic growth in the age of the 4th Industrial Revolution as well as to learn about the opportunities and challenges facing businesses in the region today.

He also condemned the spate of xenophobic attacks which had a negative economic impact on South Africa and the rest of the region.

Elections have taken place in close to 20 African countries in 2019 and while significant political and economic progress has been made, the continent continues to face significant challenges.

WEF on Africa aims to tackle these issues by focusing on how to scale up the transformation of regional architecture related to smart institutions, investment, integration, industry and innovation.

He speaks to Independent Media Journalist Ayanda Mdluli from the CTICC. WATCH:

