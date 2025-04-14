Steward Bank to Rebrand as TN Cybertech Bank in Strategic Shift

Spread the love

HARARE – One of Zimbabwe’s leading financial institutions, Steward Bank Limited, is set to undergo a major transformation, with a formal application submitted for a change of name to TN Cybertech Bank Limited, in accordance with the Companies and Other Business Entities Act [Chapter 24:31].

The rebranding move comes as business tycoon and founder Tawanda Nyambirai returns to the helm of the bank. The financial institution originally operated under the TN Bank name before its acquisition and rebranding by Econet Wireless Zimbabwe, which transformed it into Steward Bank.

In a public notice issued this week, the bank confirmed that an official application will be made to the Registrar of Companies no less than 14 days from the notice’s date, requesting approval for the name change.

The reversion to the “TN” branding – this time with a technological twist – signals a broader strategic repositioning. With the new name, TN Cybertech Bank, the institution is expected to embrace a stronger focus on digital innovation, fintech solutions, and technology-driven banking services.

Industry analysts say the rebranding marks a symbolic new chapter for the institution, aligning with the shifting dynamics of Zimbabwe’s financial sector and increased digitisation. It also follows notable restructuring within EcoCash Holdings, including leadership changes and Econet’s exit from the mobile money business.

“The return of Nyambirai and the revival of the TN brand could usher in a fresh direction for banking in Zimbabwe,” noted one Harare-based financial consultant. “It’s a bold signal that the bank is looking to position itself as a serious player in the digital banking and fintech space.”

The name change is pending approval by the Registrar of Companies. If successful, TN Cybertech Bank is expected to roll out new services and branding reflective of its tech-oriented vision.

Source: Byo24

