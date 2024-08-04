Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe changes name

Spread the love

FBC Holdings has officially renamed its newly acquired Standard Chartered Bank to FBC Crown Bank, according to regulatory authorities.

FBC Crown Bank will function semi-autonomously as a subsidiary of FBC Holdings, focusing on wholesale banking for large corporate clients and high-net-worth individuals.

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe’s Registrar of Banking Institutions, Mr. Philip Madamombe, announced the name change in a public notice, stating that the bank will now operate under the name FBC Crown Bank Limited.

FBC Holdings plans to use the legacy of Standard Chartered as a foundation for a new wholesale banking product suite within FBC Crown Bank.

This development will enhance FBC Holdings’ existing retail banking operations by integrating digitalization and robust risk management practices to offer a broader range of financial solutions.

Source – The Chronicle

