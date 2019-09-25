Stanchart employees stage industrial action: Demand to see the CEO

THERE was chaos Tuesday night at Standard Chartered bank headquarters as employees refused to go home after work, demanding that they be addressed by the bank’s CEO.

Workers, who were on strike, said they were incapacitated and unable to continue reporting for work, hence their rage.

“Stanchart workers, who earned around $80 net this month after deductions, including those of funeral policies, are refusing to go home.”

Sources within the bank said employees demanded immediate intervention by the CEO after they received salaries that were equivalent to US$80 after deductions.

The employees claimed their salaries no longer allowed them a decent living and were, therefore, no longer able to commute to and from home.

“We want the CEO to address us about how we are supposed to continue reporting for work,” said the source who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals.

Workers’ representatives from the Zimbabwe Banks and Allied workers’ Union (Zibawu) said they were busy negotiating on behalf of the employees to make sure they do not continue to receive what they called slave wages.

After a series of meetings with management, the employees were promised an undisclosed advance salary but still maintained that if it was not enough, they would continue sleeping at work.

“Management promised to pay them an advance salary, but the workers have vowed to sleep at work if their situation is not sufficiently mitigated,” said a Zibawu official.

Employees in the banking sector have been receiving cushioning allowances since July as the local currency continues to lose value.

Most employees were left vulnerable to poverty as their salaries continue to lose value due to the sharp increase in cost of living. – Zim Morning Post