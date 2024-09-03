Sasai Money Transfer Expands Zero-Fee Remittance Service Across Africa in Partnership with Airtel Money

Spread the love

HARARE – Sasai Money Transfer, a division of Cassava Technologies, has announced a strategic partnership with Airtel Money to expand its zero-fee remittance service to additional African markets.

Initially launched in May 2024 in collaboration with Econet in Zimbabwe, the service is now extending its reach, starting with Uganda and soon to include other high-traffic remittance destinations such as Ghana, Malawi, Nigeria, Kenya, and Zambia.

The initiative, which eliminates remittance sending fees for users of the Sasai Money Transfer service in the United Kingdom and South Africa, allows them to send money to family and friends in Uganda without any charges. Through this partnership, recipients in Uganda can also withdraw their funds for free from their Airtel Money wallets, making the process cost-effective for both senders and receivers.

Sasai Money Transfer and Airtel Money have described this initiative as an end-to-end solution designed to enhance access and affordability for customers across the remittance chain. Mr. Japhet Aritho, Managing Director of Airtel Mobile Commerce Uganda Limited, emphasized the importance of this partnership in promoting financial inclusivity across Uganda.

“We have partnered with Sasai Money Transfer on this innovative initiative that aligns with our agenda of ensuring financial inclusivity for all Ugandans,” said Mr. Aritho. He noted that the zero-fee offer adds significant value to Airtel Money customers, complementing their ongoing Vroomula Amajja consumer promotion, which offers daily cash prizes, weekly Boda-Boda prizes, and a Toyota Rav4 Hybrid for simply receiving remittances.

The zero-fee remittance service has already been a hit in Zimbabwe through Sasai’s earlier collaboration with EcoCash, the country’s largest mobile money operator. It has provided much-needed relief to senders in the UK and South Africa, who often face high remittance fees.

Sasai Fintech CEO, Mr. Darlington Mandivenga, expressed enthusiasm about the expansion into Uganda, stating, “The partnership with Airtel Money Uganda offers an important avenue into one of Africa’s largest remittance markets. As Sasai, this is where we want to be, ensuring we reach as many people as possible and ultimately leave no African behind.”

Mandivenga highlighted Sasai’s competitive advantage, noting that the company leverages its source market assets, operational efficiencies, and group synergies to deliver innovative financial solutions across the continent.

This expansion marks a significant step forward in Sasai Money Transfer’s mission to provide affordable and accessible financial services to African communities both within the continent and abroad.

Source: Herald

