RBZ Maintains 35% Policy Rate as Inflation Declines

HARARE – The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has maintained the Bank Policy rate at 35% as part of efforts to stabilise inflation and the exchange rate, following a meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) on 28 March 2025.

The MPC noted a decline in ZiG inflation, which dropped from 10.5% in January to 0.5% in February and further down to 0.1% in March. The broad-based disinflation has brought stability to all categories of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), with food inflation recorded at -0.5% and non-food inflation at 0.2% in March.

Inflation and Exchange Rate Stability

The RBZ expects monthly inflation to remain low, with the Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZIMSTAT) set to release the first annual inflation figure in April. This figure is anticipated to be relatively high due to the base effects of an October 2024 spike in inflation. However, annual inflation is projected to moderate in the last quarter of 2025 and close the year below 30%.

The committee also acknowledged the low aggregate demand in the economy and emphasised the need for a more accommodative monetary policy to balance stability with economic growth.

Key Resolutions

To sustain economic stability, the MPC resolved to:

Maintain the Bank Policy rate at 35%.

Retain statutory reserve requirements for savings and time deposits at 15% for both local and foreign currency. Demand and call deposits for both local and foreign currency will remain at 30%.

Continue deploying the intra-day facility and the Targeted Finance Facility (TFF) to ensure sufficient liquidity in the economy.

Additionally, the RBZ will enhance transparency through regular updates and publications of high-frequency monetary and financial indicators to reinforce confidence and predictability in the economy.

The central bank assured the public that it would remain vigilant to any emerging risks and adjust monetary policy accordingly to maintain exchange rate and inflation stability.

RBZ Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to ensuring a stable economic environment, emphasising that monetary policy adjustments would be made based on prevailing risks and economic growth prospects.

