NetOne launches own Bureau De Change

One of the biggest Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) in Zimbabwe, NetOne, has launched its bureau de change platform.

The launch is barely a week after Econet Wireless also launched its own.

The platform however, unlike that of Econet, requires users to visit NetOne shops.

The Financial Gazette observes that there is a chance for NetOne customers to exchange their US dollars for cash.

NetOne has also revealed that not all of its shops are authorised to sell their foreign currency. At the moment, NetOne customers can sell their money only at the Netone Kopje Plaza.

The State-owned company also said that its customers can buy foreign currency from them depending on availability.

More: Financial Gazette