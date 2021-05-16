Mutsvangwa’s son in $600,000 dispute with bank

ONE of Information minister Monica Mutsvangwa’s sons is embroiled in a dispute with Nedbank over “fraudulent” transactions where he allegedly lost over $617 700.

Neville Mutsvangwa, through his lawyers Scanlen and Holderness Legal Practitioners, said four transactions were done to four different beneficiaries who are not known to him.

Neville claimed that the four transactions of $260 000, $200 000, $57 750 and $100 000 that are yet to be reversed into his account have prejudiced his business operations, causing substantial losses and reputational damage in the sum of $250 000 as of October 2020.

A letter written by Neville’s lawyers, Messrs Scanlen and Holderness Legal Practitioners dated April 12 seen by The Standard, asked Nedbank to release the funds into their client’s account since the beneficiaries did not claim the deposited money, but the bank is reportedly reluctant to release the funds.

“On 6 April 2021, the court granted your client’s application for joinder. None of the respondents attended court for purposes of contesting such joinder,” reads part of the letter.

“In accordance with your client’s position set out in your letter of 4 March 2021, we requested that your client releases our client’s funds without further delays.

“The continued delay in the release of our client’s funds is causing him unnecessary prejudice given none of the parties your client has joined has claimed any right to title or interest in the amounts which are the subject of our client’s claim.

“We kindly request you furnish us with a copy of the court order that was granted on 6 April 2021.”

Neville has also launched a complaint against Nedbank with the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) under the complaints handling procedure.

The documents also reveal that Mutsvangwa, Nedbank and RBZ officials met at the RBZ complaints office where the bank insisted that the transactions were done via Neville’s mobile number.

In a letter to Neville from the RBZ’s supervision department, Nedbank said according to their forensic department, the four transactions (internal transfers) were executed using the former’s mobile number (provided) and the device was a Huawei.

“Further, the institution indicated that ZSS confirmed that on a smartphone it is possible to initiate several transactions within a minute.

“The institution advised that ZSS confirmed that the SMS notifications presented by yourself (Neville) on the alleged four fraudulent transactions were genuine and were extracted from their system,” read part of the letter.

“We have also been advised that the police investigations are continuing and the expected date of completion is September, 30.”