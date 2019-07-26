Mubayiwa now Stanchart director

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe limited has appointed Mubaiwa Mubayiwa as new executive director replacing Samuel Nhakaniso who resigned from the financial institution in March this year.

Mubayiwa comes with a wealth of experience after serving in many African countries including Cameroon and Sierra Leone, where he diligently executed his duties as head of sales and head of wholesale banking respectively.

Locally, he served as head of local corporates all inclusively. His experience with the bank stretches for over 20 years.

He joined the bank through Africa Regional Management trainee programme and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in economics from the University of Zimbabwe.

Mubayiwa is also a holder of Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA) qualifications.

Announcing Mubayiwa appointment in a statement, Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe, said the official was fit for the position considering his empirical technical expertise acquired overtime in the reputable institution.

“The Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe limited board is pleased to announce that Mubaiwa Mubayiwa, head commercial banking Zimbabwe and Southern Africa, has been appointed as an Executive Director of the bank.

“Mubayiwa has been with the bank for over 20 years and brings on board strong leadership skills and technical expertise gained through holding various roles in several African countries. He served as head of local corporates in Zimbabwe, head of sales in Cameroon and head of wholesale banking in Sierra Leone,” said Standard Chartered Bank.

His predecessor Nhakaniso, who resigned from the board on 25 March 2019, is credited for performing various strategic roles including being a member of the country management and board of directors for over 20 years.

Some of the portfolios he held include executive director and head international corporates.

He had 35 years banking experience with Standard Chartered Bank Group in various capacities.

He also served the local bank in various capacities including head global corporates, head of marketing, and head cash management and senior relationship manager.

He has also served in various capacities in retail banking including senior manager retail banking for Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe.

Standard Chartered Bank has operated for over 150 years and aims to be the world’s best international bank.

It is the oldest financial institution in Zimbabwe having been established in 1892.

Standard Chartered Bank Zimbabwe is a registered commercial bank and a member of the Deposit Protection Corporation.