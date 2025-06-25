More ZiG In Circulation Won’t Harm Economy, Says Central Bank

Spread the love

Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mushayavanhu said that increasing the availability of ZiG cash nationwide by injecting large amounts of physical currency into circulation will not trigger inflationary pressures or destabilise the economy.

He said the central bank remains prepared to release additional banknotes and coins as necessary, but such measures will be guided strictly by economic activity levels and patterns of public demand. Said Mushavanhu:

The injection of ZiG notes and coins in the economy by the Reserve Bank will not result in excess liquidity, but will, to a lesser extent, help mop up extra liquidity in the banking system as the cash will be exchanged for the electronic balances already held by banks at the Reserve Bank.

The injection will, therefore, assist in enabling smooth settlement of small transactions, while huge transactions will continue to be settled electronically, in line with the bank’s cash-lite drive.

Furthermore, the cash withdrawals will be informed by the demand for physical cash by economic agents.

As such, the Reserve Bank will not issue more ZiG cash than what is already existing in the banks’ deposits at the central bank.

As mentioned in the press statement on June 13, 2025, the Reserve Bank, in partnership with banks, has implemented measures to improve the availability and distribution of cash through banking halls and ATMs.

It is essential to recognise that ZiG cash has consistently been accessible at all banks, primarily via banking halls, while only a limited number of banks were offering cash through ATMs.

Mushayavanhu also revealed that 43 per cent of all transactions processed through Zimbabwe’s National Payment System are now being conducted in Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG), a significant increase from just 26 per cent at the time of the currency’s introduction in April 2024.