Masvingo’s notorious “Reserve Bank”

A place under a tree outside OK Supermarket along Hofmeyer Street in Masvingo has become notorious with money changers doing their illegal business a stone throw away from the Central Police Station.

The place is infamously called the Reserve Bank for offering the highest rates in town and CID members take turns to come and collect their security fee.

Convicted notorious criminals with the latest vehicles are part of the money changers.

Crime indeed pays in Zimbabwe, and this is the message that the public is getting out there.