hina Speaks On Mnangagwa’s Looters List, Says More Investors Coming

The Chinese embassy says President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s list of externalisers, which features many Chinese nationals, is not factual.

But an economic attache said the naming and shaming of Chinese companies won’t affect plans for ED’s April visit to China. Said the economic attache:

We fully support President Mnangagwa’s government and I can assure you more investors are coming.

Finance Minister Patrick Chinamasa and Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe Governor John Mangudya are in China ahead of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s visit to the Asian country.

A counsellor at the Chinese embassy, Zhao Baogang, told journalists that Chinamasa and Mangundya were meeting officials from the China EximBank and the Asian country’s top lender Sinosure to negotiate for financial aid.

Zhao added that Chinamasa and Mangundya are also negotiating how Zimbabwe can resolve the issue of outstanding loans. Mnangagwa is expected to visit China in April after being invited by the country’s leader President Xi Jinping.