Gift Shoko Appointed Managing Director of Equity Bank Uganda Limited

Spread the love

DAR ES SALAAM, Tanzania – Equity Bank Uganda Limited, a subsidiary of Equity Group Holdings Plc, has announced the appointment of Mr. Gift Shoko as its new Managing Director.

A seasoned banker with over 26 years of extensive experience in the financial sector, Mr. Shoko is set to lead the bank’s operations, subject to regulatory approval from the Bank of Uganda.

Mr. Shoko brings a wealth of expertise, having held several leadership roles across Southern and Eastern Africa. Before his appointment as Managing Director, he served as the Executive Director of Equity Bank Uganda, where he played a pivotal role in steering the institution toward growth and innovation.

Mr. Shoko holds a Bachelor of Business Studies and Computer Science degree from the University of Zimbabwe and a Master’s in Business Administration (Banking and Finance) from CIMA in Nicosia, Cyprus. Additionally, he boasts several professional certifications in banking, finance, and leadership. He is a certified Executive Coach and Genos Emotional Intelligence Coach, further underscoring his comprehensive professional profile.

His illustrious career includes serving as the NCBA Group Director for Regional Business, overseeing operations in subsidiaries across East Africa. Previously, he served as the Chief Executive Officer of Commercial Bank of Africa in Tanzania, a role he held for five years. During his tenure, he played a critical role in driving business growth and market expansion.

Mr. Shoko also contributed to the growth of the banking sector in Zimbabwe, where he worked with BancABC. He was instrumental in the Graduate Management Training Programme, advancing numerous senior management talents in the industry. In addition, he served as Group Chief Operating Officer and later Chief Executive Officer of First Mutual Holdings Limited (FMHL), a diversified financial services group listed on the Zimbabwe Stock Exchange.

The Equity Bank Uganda Board Chairman, Mr. Mark Ocitti, expressed confidence in Mr. Shoko’s leadership, citing his “proven track record of leadership, expertise in banking, corporate strategy, and digital transformation.” He added that Mr. Shoko’s appointment aligns with Equity Bank Uganda’s mission of delivering innovative and inclusive financial solutions to its customers.

“We are confident that under Mr. Shoko’s leadership, Equity Bank Uganda will strengthen its commitment to enhancing customer experience and expanding its reach in Uganda. We wish Mr. Shoko success in his new role and look forward to the positive impact his leadership will bring to our bank, our customers, and the communities we serve,” Mr. Ocitti said.

Mr. Shoko succeeds Mr. Anthony Kituuka, who stepped down from the position of Managing Director. The appointment reflects Equity Bank Uganda’s commitment to fostering growth, innovation, and regional expansion under seasoned leadership.

Equity Bank Uganda Limited remains one of the leading financial institutions in the region, committed to providing exceptional banking services across East Africa.

Share this: Share

Twitter

Facebook

Email

LinkedIn

Reddit

Pinterest

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...