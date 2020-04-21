First Capital Bank Reopens 19 Branches Across Zimbabwe

First Capital Bank has reopened 19 branches across the country during the ongoing lockdown for its customers’ convenience. The selected branches will start operating with effect from 21 April 2020.

Five of the branches are dotted across Harare while the rest are in other provinces. In a statement on Tuesday, the bank said:

As your banking partners, we continue to re-evaluate customer requirements in a bid to solve both business and personal financial requirements. As a result, please be advised of the opening of select First Capital Bank branches nationwide based on the below schedule effective from 21 April 2020.

First Capital Bank Outside Harare Branches

Premier – Tuesday & Friday

Avondale – Tuesday & Friday

First Street – Tuesday & Friday

Highlands – Tuesday & Friday

Pearl House – Tuesday & Friday

The branches will be open from 9 AM to 12 noon.

First Capital Bank Outside Harare Branches

Affluent Centre Byo – Wednesdays

Beitbridge – Wednesdays

Bindura – Wednesdays

Chinhoyi – Wednesdays

Chiredzi – Tuesday & Friday

Gokwe – Tuesday & Friday

Gweru – Tuesday & Friday

Kadoma – Wednesdays

Kwekwe – Tuesday & Friday

Main Street – Tuesday & Friday

Marondera – Wednesdays

Masvingo – Tuesday & Friday

Mutare – Tuesday & Friday

Zvishavane – Wednesdays

The branches will be open from 9 AM to 12 noon.