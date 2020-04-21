First Capital Bank Reopens 19 Branches Across Zimbabwe

First Capital Bank has reopened 19 branches across the country during the ongoing lockdown for its customers’ convenience. The selected branches will start operating with effect from 21 April 2020.
Five of the branches are dotted across Harare while the rest are in other provinces. In a statement on Tuesday, the bank said:
As your banking partners, we continue to re-evaluate customer requirements in a bid to solve both business and personal financial requirements.
As a result, please be advised of the opening of select First Capital Bank branches nationwide based on the below schedule effective from 21 April 2020.
Premier – Tuesday & Friday
Avondale – Tuesday & Friday
First Street – Tuesday & Friday
Highlands – Tuesday & Friday
Pearl House – Tuesday & Friday
The branches will be open from 9 AM to 12 noon.
First Capital Bank Outside Harare Branches
Affluent Centre Byo – Wednesdays
Beitbridge – Wednesdays
Bindura – Wednesdays
Chinhoyi – Wednesdays
Chiredzi – Tuesday & Friday
Gokwe – Tuesday & Friday
Gweru – Tuesday & Friday
Kadoma – Wednesdays
Kwekwe – Tuesday & Friday
Main Street – Tuesday & Friday
Marondera – Wednesdays
Masvingo – Tuesday & Friday
Mutare – Tuesday & Friday
Zvishavane – Wednesdays
