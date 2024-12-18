FBC Bank introduces 24/7 deposit-taking ATMs in Zimbabwe

Spread the love

FBC Bank has unveiled a ‘groundbreaking’ service in Zimbabwe with the launch of Deposit-Taking ATMs, enabling customers to deposit cash into their individual accounts or FBC Mastercard Prepaid cards at any time of the day.

This innovative feature is designed to enhance customer convenience by offering a secure, efficient, and round-the-clock cash deposit solution. By eliminating the need for customers to visit branches during business hours, the Deposit-Taking ATMs are expected to transform the way clients interact with the bank.

In a statement, FBC Bank emphasized that the initiative aligns with its commitment to improving banking accessibility and customer service.

“This new service provides our customers with a seamless and secure way to manage their finances at their convenience, reinforcing our dedication to leveraging technology to meet evolving customer needs,” the bank noted.

The 24/7 accessibility of these ATMs marks a significant step toward modernizing Zimbabwe’s banking infrastructure. It also reflects FBC Bank’s effort to streamline banking processes and reduce congestion at traditional branches.

The introduction of these ATMs is expected to be particularly beneficial in a fast-paced environment where flexibility and time-saving solutions are increasingly valued. Customers can now enjoy the ease of depositing funds without being constrained by traditional banking hours, enhancing their overall banking experience.

FBC Bank’s Deposit-Taking ATMs are part of a broader strategy to drive innovation and improve service delivery in the financial sector. The bank continues to position itself as a leader in providing accessible and customer-centric banking solutions in Zimbabwe.

Customers can now access these ATMs at several key locations:

– *Bulawayo:* Jason Moyo ATM (Stand 108, Corner 11th and Jason Moyo)

– *Harare:*

– Borrowdale Branch (Unit 122-125, Sam Levys Village)

– FBC Centre (45 Nelson Mandela Ave)

– FBC Forex Centre (76 Samora Machel Ave)

– *Hwange:* FBC Service Centre (6 Coronation Drive)

Source – The Chronicle

