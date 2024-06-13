Econet Launches EcoCash App with Bureau de Change Services

Spread the love

Harare,— Econet Wireless has introduced a new version of its EcoCash application, featuring bureau de change services that enable customers to convert United States Dollars into Zimbabwe Gold.

The announcement was made by Econet Managing Director Mr. Munyaradzi Nhamo during the app’s launch on Thursday.

“The newly launched EcoCash application offers bureau de change services that allow customers to change their United States Dollars into Zimbabwe Gold,” Mr. Nhamo stated at the event.

The updated EcoCash app aims to provide enhanced financial flexibility and convenience to its users, supporting the evolving needs of Zimbabwe’s financial landscape.

Econet managing director Mr Munyaradzi Nhamo says the newly launched EcoCash application offers beareu de change services that allow customers to change their United States Dollars into Zimbabwe Gold. He was speaking during the launch of the EcoCash application on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/WVyuKwOjet — The Sunday Mail (Zimbabwe) (@SundayMailZim) June 13, 2024

This new feature is expected to simplify currency exchange processes for EcoCash customers, facilitating smoother transactions and promoting the use of Zimbabwe Gold.

Econet’s move reflects its commitment to leveraging technology to offer innovative solutions that meet the demands of its diverse user base.

The EcoCash app continues to be a cornerstone of Econet’s digital finance ecosystem, providing a wide range of financial services to millions of Zimbabweans.

