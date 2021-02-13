Ecocash Reveals Planned System Maintenance

Zimbabwe’s largest mobile phone-based money transfer, financing and microfinancing service, Ecocash has notified its customers of a Planned System Maintenance scheduled for the 13th to the 14th of February.

In a statement, Ecocash said some services will not be available during the period. Read the statement:

Customer Notice Planned System Maintenance

Dear Valued Customer

Please be advised that we will be carrying out a planned system maintenance on the EcoCash platform from 10pm on Saturday the 13th of February 2021 to 7am on Sunday the 14th of February 2021.

During this maintenance, Bill Payment services and the EcoCash Mobile App will not be available.

However, all other EcoCash Services will be working normally using (*151#) during this period.

We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.

Live Life the EcoCash Way!