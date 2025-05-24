EcoCash Holdings to rebrand as TN CyberTech

Spread the love

ECOCASH Holdings Zimbabwe is ditching its name, and it’s personal.

In a bold corporate facelift, the fintech giant has announced plans to rebrand to TN CyberTech Investments Holdings Limited, in honour of founding banking mogul Tawanda Nyambirai.

The dramatic shift will be decided at an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) slated for 13 June, to be held virtually via webcast. Shareholders are being urged to log in and have their say on what could be a historic pivot in the company’s identity.

According to a circular issued Friday, the name change is more than just cosmetic, it’s a strategic repositioning move aimed at syncing the company’s brand with its growing tech ambitions and rich legacy.

“The initials ‘TN’ are a tribute to the founder of TN Bank, Tawanda Nyambirai,” the circular reads. “It’s a powerful nod to a legacy of innovation and excellence in finance, law, and asset management.”

Nyambirai’s name joins a global banking hall of fame:

J.P. Morgan, Barclays, Wells Fargo, and now — TN CyberTech.

The board’s is boldly saying the move transcends a mere change and represents a reset.

EcoCash Holdings directors have been authorised to do whatever it takes to seal the transformation, from paperwork to public announcements, once the Registrar of Companies greenlights the new identity.

And there’s symbolism in every syllable.

“TN stands for innovation, dignity, industry, faith, originality and humility,” reads the statement — values the founder has embodied across a 30-year career.

This could be a game-changer for the company’s brand perception and future trajectory in Zimbabwe’s cutthroat tech and finance sectors.

Rebrand or resist? Shareholders will decide and the future starts with three bold letters: T.N.

