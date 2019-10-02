Ecocash Agents Now Charging 100% For Cash-Out Since The Cash-In Cash-Out Ban – Report

” alt=”” aria-hidden=”true” />Ecocash Agents in Harare have reportedly started charging a staggering 100% to patrons looking for hard cash from them.

The agents are using ZIPIT, merchant lines, personal lines etc to perform cash-out transactions. One small business owner who confided to a WhatsApp group where Pricecheck is a participant said:

For small businesses like mine which require hard cash, we rely on those Rogue Ecocash Agents. Banning Cash out has worsened the situation, where I had to pay an extra 35% commission to get my cash via cash out, the agents are now requiring 100 % i.e if i send him $100 into his Ecocash wallet or Zipit account he gives me $50 in hard cash…

Its reported people are charging 100% for notes and 80% for coins. The situation was exasperated by the RBZ ban on mobile cash-in and cash-out transactions.

Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa has turned to the courts in a desperate bid to challenge the government’s latest decision to ban mobile money services, a devastating move that effectively excludes the majority of the population from doing business.

The platform controls almost 95% of all monetary transactions in Zimbabwe.

