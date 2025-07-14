Diaspora remittances jump 8pc

Spread the love

DIASPORA remittances recorded an 8 percent increase to US$879 million for the five months to May 2025 compared to the corresponding period last year.

The latest figures from the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) highlight the growing contribution of Zimbabweans in the Diaspora to the country’s economy.

During the period under review, remittances accounted for 16,1 percent of total foreign currency inflows, solidifying their position as a critical source of external finance.

The consistent growth in remittances reflects the strong financial support from the Zimbabwean Diaspora to their families and the broader economy.

The surge in remittances also underscores the vital role played by Zimbabweans living abroad in bolstering the nation’s foreign currency receipts, which jumped by 22 percent in the first five months of this year.