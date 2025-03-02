Central Bank expects ZiG to strengthen further

Spread the love

THE Zimbabwe Gold (ZiG) currency is expected to strengthen further starting next month, as its demand is projected to rise from businesses seeking to fulfil their quarterly corporate income tax obligations.

ZiG usage in the market remains steady at 30 percent of all transactions, with projections suggesting a gradual increase in use as the unit maintains stability.

The central bank is aiming for 100 percent adoption of ZiG by 2030.

Appearing on a special edition of ZTN’s “Beyond the Dollar” podcast on Friday, Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor Dr John Mushayavanhu said demand for ZiG will surge this month as businesses prepare for quarterly payment dates (QPDs), further strengthening the currency.

He said a similar trend was observed in December when banks were scrambling to secure ZiG balances to facilitate tax payments for clients holding foreign currency.

Zimbabwean law mandates companies to pay taxes every quarter, with the deadlines, known as QPDs, falling on March 25, June 25, September 25 and December 20 of each year.

According to the RBZ, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority typically collects approximately US$300 million worth of corporate income tax each quarter.

“We were hearing of rates of about US$1:ZiG35, but now we are hearing rates of about US$1:ZiG30; but you are going to be hearing of even lower rates,” said Dr Mushayavanhu.

“Why? As we go into March, which is QPD, the demand for ZiG is going to be increasing. We saw it in December; people holding ZiG were being called by their banks to say can we buy your ZiG because there are people holding foreign currency, but when it comes to paying tax, they are supposed to be paying that tax in ZiG, but they don’t have the ZiG.

“So, the time has now come for the holder of a ZiG balance in a bank to dictate the price, as opposed to what was happening in the past.”

Dispelling claims that ZiG has not been widely embraced, Dr Mushayavanhu said the local currency’s usage had risen from 20 percent to 30 percent of total transactions since he assumed office.

He said while Zimbabwe remained in a multi-currency system, the long-term goal was to phase out foreign currency transactions and transition to 100 percent ZiG usage by 2030.

“It is not true that the ZiG has not been widely embraced,” he said. – Sunday Mail

