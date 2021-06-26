CBZ’s Mudavanhu scoops top award

CBZ Holdings chief executive, Mr Blessing Mudavanhu, on Thursday scooped the Institute of Directions Zimbabwe (IoDZ) 2021 Director of The Year Award with IoDZ chairman Dr Mike Juru lauding business leaders for showing resilience during the trying times caused by Covid-19.

Speaking at the event, that was held virtually, Dr Juru showered praises on businesses that had adapted to the new normal, to remain afloat despite headwinds caused by the pandemic.

“We honour extraordinary individuals who persevered during an unprecedented pandemic, as they steered their organisations in uncertain trying times with unforeseen economic downturns, and social unrest where a new normal was defined with new trending words such as social distancing, remote working and virtual meetings.

“Today’s and tomorrow’s leaders are challenged by the new normal environment. The Covid-19 pandemic has indeed changed how companies operate and should grow. There is now a need for leadership that makes the long-term sustainability decisions and makes the resilience of our existence a top priority.”

Dr Juru said the IoDZ encourages business executives to uphold corporate governance principles, which lay the foundation for companies to achieve sustainable growth.

He said this year’s theme for the awards, “Effective Leadership: Building Sustainable Enterprises”, underscores that effective corporate leaders should stand on a foundation of solid governance principles to build enduring enterprises.

“This event confirms our drive to live our mandate to train, develop, place, evaluate and award directors as we are committed to ensuring transparency, compliance and accountability in influencing environmental, social and economic development through corporate governance practices.

“We believe that leadership is one of the key aspects that ensure sustainability, and it drives us to foster the capacitation and nurturing of effective leaders in the development of sustainable enterprises in Zimbabwe.”

It was a double celebration for Mr Mudavanhu, as he also scooped the IoDZ Chief Executive of The Year Award.

Dr Deborah Tigere scooped two awards, the Director of The Year for Businesswomen as well as Director of The Year for Non-Governmental Organisations.

Other winners were: Advocate Rodgers Matsikidze (Director of The Year for Board Chairpersons); Dr Philip Zengeya (Director of The Year for Small and Medium Enterprises); Dr Arthur Manase Director of The Year for Parastatals and State Enterprises); and Mr Courage Mhatsa (Director of The Year for Youths).

The IoDZ is an affiliate of IoD which was first founded in the United Kingdom in 1903.

IoDZ focuses on training business executives on the promotion and development of corporate governance best practices and ethical leadership in Zimbabwe.