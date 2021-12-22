AfreximBank gets land to build trade centre in Harare

HARARE – The government has granted AfreximBank land for the construction of a trade centre in Harare to promote intra-African trade.

The Harare trade centre will house AfreximBank’s permanent regional office, a world-class hotel, a trade information centre, a major conference centre and a tech incubation lab.

“AfreximBank has been granted land in Harare by the Zimbabwean Government to build a landmark centre for facilitating intra-African trade.

“The centre is also set to accommodate other regional, continental, and global financial and development institutions. AATC will facilitate the flow of trade information and provide trade services across the southern African region,” it said.

Construction of the Harare AATC is scheduled to begin in the third quarter next year and would immediately create employment opportunities for Zimbabweans.

It is hoped that once operational, Harare would be made an intra-African trade hub and support the city’s rejuvenation as an important centre for financial services.

While handing over the land title to AfreximBank recently, Local Government and Public Works Minister July Moyo, was quoted saying the AATC would help transform the landscape of the area and would become the “AfreximBank Smart City.”

He expressed the Government’s profound appreciation to AfreximBank for the unrestrained support to the country.

“Zimbabwe remains greatly indebted to AfreximBank for the critical lifeline support that is geared at rejuvenating economic activity.

“As a country, we will continue to cherish such mutually beneficial partnerships that propel Zimbabwe forward on the economic front,” said Minister Moyo.

In his response, AfreximBank president Professor Benedict Oramah expressed gratitude to the Government for the support rendered to his institution.

“We are deeply grateful to the Government and people of Zimbabwe for all the support rendered to AfreximBank and the donation of land for the Africa Trade Centre.

“AfreximBank has remained steadfast in its commitment to Zimbabwe — now more than ever during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The AATC will be an iconic one-stop shop for the conduct of trade and make Harare a vital centre for delivering on the promise of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement,” he said.

In his brief remarks Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Dr John Mangudya said: “I wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations to AfreximBank for this beautiful piece of land in Zimbabwe.

“AfreximBank has in the past 28 years transformed the face of Africa by financing trade for sustained development.”

Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube, senior Government officials and AfreximBank officials attended the handover ceremony. —

