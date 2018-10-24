170 forex dealers arrested

Police have arrested more than 170 illegal foreign currency dealers countrywide since last week in what they say is a campaign to counter serious security and economic threats to the country.

National Police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests today saying they were conducting the operation with other relevant stakeholders.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police, having noted that activities by illegal foreign currency dealers were posing a serious security and economic threat to the country, embarked on a countrywide operation meant to enforce Statutory Instrument 122A of 2017, Exchange Control (Amendment) Regulations, 2017 (No.5), which criminalises the illegal trading in foreign currency.

“This operation is being done in conjunction with relevant stakeholders,” he said.

More to follow…