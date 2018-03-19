Zimbabweans doubt over Mnangagwa’s corruption crackdown

Nearly four months after he was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, says significant progress has been made in reversing the endemic corruption under Robert Mugabe’s rule. His government set up a 90-day amnesty to return stolen assets or face prosecution.

But critics say more needs to be done to make sure the recovered money benefits ordinary people.

Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.

The list generated debate and speculation. Here is some Zimbabweans online reacted to the looter’s list

https://twitter.com/advocatemahere/status/975690381412122624