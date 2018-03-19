Zimbabweans doubt over Mnangagwa’s corruption crackdown

Zimbabwe’s president says $591m in state funds have been returned during an amnesty on stolen state funds, but it’s less than half what he had hoped and Zimbabweans don’t expect senior officials to be prosecuted.
Nearly four months after he was sworn in as Zimbabwe’s new president, Emmerson Mnangagwa, says significant progress has been made in reversing the endemic corruption under Robert Mugabe’s rule. His government set up a 90-day amnesty to return stolen assets or face prosecution.
But critics say more needs to be done to make sure the recovered money benefits ordinary people.
Al Jazeera’s Haru Mutasa reports from Harare.
The list generated debate and speculation. Here is some Zimbabweans online reacted to the looter’s list
Let me get the ball rolling. Company 497 is owned by Mary Chiwenga https://twitter.com/ZimMediaReview/status/975671915007434752 …
The externalization list reminds me of Eddison Zvobgo’s saying that jail is a place where the big thieves keep the petty and small thieves.
As Simon Chimbetu once said: Pane Asipo.
Full list on there:
http://www.3-mob.com/the-economy/eds-externalisation-list-is-out-and-it-is-pretty-hectic/#.Wq-GH1Onx-F …
ED’s externalisation list is out and it is pretty hectic
Check out the full list of companies and individuals the government says have not heeded the call to return money to Zimbabwe
3-mob.com
No single politician on President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s externalisation list. So they are saints after all???
The funds externalisation list by @edmnangagwa is not exhaustive. It’s also interesting to note that most of the companies are owned by Zanupf people via a proxy.
You gotta give it to Zanu PF’s Elias Musakwa, hiding $9million
ZanuPF has never been good for us. VOTE WISELY.
https://twitter.com/advocatemahere/status/975690381412122624
Even media companies on the list of externalisers
Ndasvoda
quite weird, I doubt it’s externalisation, more to do with acquittal of CD1 forms. Printflow and Zimpapers belong to the government but are on the list, there must be a reasonable explanation
The externalisation list is already being dismissed as a nothingness becoz media expected it to have names of familiar individuals. A cursory scroll through the list shows interesting leads. This will test our media’s aptitude to probe and expose @ZimMediaReview.
It’s peak for Metallon, one day they are accused of externalising $31 million, the next they are denying it, then Mnangagwa comes up with his list, now they are accused of externalising $25 million
I dont see anyone on this list feeling ashamed. Much ado about nothing me think. https://twitter.com/kudzie_sharara/status/975659123768520704 …
Ka list hakana kunyatsokwana aka. There’s more, somewhere
Mnangagwa’s “externalization” list includes mining companies in which the military has/had shares. Will he also prosecute those in the army?
Musakwa #externalised $9m. His former boss @ RBZ Gideon Gono is literally a church-mouse. And we once entrusted our monetary issues in his hands!! @buttlernhepure @iamdumisibanda @ZimMediaReview @cemambo @Mamoxn @BekithembaSibs1 @263Chat
ED’s List – Much ado about nothing. What was the crime again?
QN to ED: Biti said there is no legal instrument to prosecute Externalisers?
ED: I am also an Advocate, l will go ahead & prosecute them… Biti is an Advocate, he can smile & grab the opportunity to defend the looters. That’s more business for him.#EDhasMyVote#VoteED_2018
Ekusile hospital is not even operational but externalised 3M. #Asakhe