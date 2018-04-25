Zimbabwe foreign minister hails strong relations with China

HARARE, — Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister Sibusiso Moyo has hailed Zimbabwe’s strong relations with China, saying that the country’s foreign policy is geared towards getting the best advantage so that it can be positioned as a key player on the global scene.

Speaking at an Africa Invest Business Forum in London, Moyo said Zimbabwe’s rapprochement strategy centred on deepening relations with its traditional friends while restoring ties with hitherto estranged nations, The Herald reported Wednesday.

In response to a question on Zimbabwe-China relations in the context of Zimbabwe’s ongoing re-engagement with the West, Moyo said that Zimbabwe-China relations were progressive and manifest in several key infrastructure projects.

“China is a friend to Zimbabwe and it has been a friend to Zimbabwe. You are aware that most of the Chinese investment has been coming in the area of infrastructure development in Zimbabwe. Recently we commissioned a power station which was funded by the Chinese and which has introduced 300 megawatts.

“Even the airport I was talking about was built by the Chinese, Victoria Falls International Airport. So we are saying now the rest of the world, this is the time to come in and co-operate and partner Zimbabwe so that we can all become players,” he added.