ZCTU Reveals Why Linda Masarira Was Barred From VIP Tent

In an interview, Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) president, Peter Mutasa said they barred MDC-T (Khupe) spokesperson Linda Masarira from sitting in the VIP tent because she wanted to disrupt the Workers’ Day celebrations.

Masarira wanted to sit in the tent which was dominated by members from MDC-T (Chamisa), where the likes of Paurina Mpariwa, Gift Chimanikire, Murisi Zwizwai, Job Sikhala, Eric Murai, Costa Machingauta, Jacob Ngarivhume, Raymond Majongwe and others where sitting but she was kept out by security manning the entrance gate. Said Mutasa:

So if security hear such things they act without having to consult with anyone, so they said if she wants to cause a scene during Worker’s Day, we don’t think its proper for people to display their political disputes at the such an event so she was barred from coming to the VIP tent but she was free to sit with people in the terraces no one was going to bar her from sitting there that is what I heard from security.

However in an interview with Open Parly, Masarira said she was barred because she was told she not on ZCTU’s invitation list despite being invited by their President Peter Mutasa.

More: Open Parly