Zanu-PF last week unveiled the list of its politicians who are contesting its primary elections to stand a chance to run in the 2018 Harmonised Elections this year. Among the hopefuls are some relatively young politicians, most of them making their debut in active politics.

Notable names include Gilbert Muponda, the former ENG Capital entrepreneur, Godfrey Tsenengamu, Josey Mahachi, Champion Mugweni and Glorianne Francis.

More: Nick Mangwana

Source: Pindula