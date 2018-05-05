Zanu-PF Promises To Build 821 Houses A Day If Voted Into Power

In its recently launched manifesto, the Emmerson Mnangagwa led Zanu-PF promises to build 1,5 million medium income housing units over a five year period starting from 2018 to 2023. This translates into at least 822 houses a day in a year with 365 days. It is not clear how Zanu-PF seeks to achieve this but the party also promises to:

Transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030

Uphold the land reform agenda that has greatly empowered the people of Zimbabwe.

Attaining an economic growth rate of at least 6% per annum over the period 2018-2023.

Targeting $5 billion annual foreign direct investment inflows and $10 billion in domestic investment.

Increasing industrial capacity utilisation to at least 90% by 2023.

Accelerate the harmonisation of investment laws in order to improve ease of doing business in the country.

Increase provision of rural electricity.

Capacitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, improve road network for Victoria Falls-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare.

Provision of the Chitungwiza-Harare fast rail.

Enhance the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programmes.

Re-integration into the global economy.

Promote equity, equality, gender balance and empowering the youths, women, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups

Creation of corruption free environment in the private and public sectors

Intensify the fight against corruption in all its forms; non-interference by the executive in the operations of constitutional institutions that combat corruption and initiation of a broad-based campaigns on the importance of upholding sound ethical standards across all sectors.

