Zanu-PF Promises To Build 821 Houses A Day If Voted Into Power

In its recently launched manifesto, the Emmerson Mnangagwa led Zanu-PF promises to build 1,5 million medium income housing units over a five year period starting from 2018 to 2023. This translates into at least 822 houses a day in a year with 365 days. It is not clear how Zanu-PF seeks to achieve this but the party also promises to:
- Transform Zimbabwe into a middle income economy by 2030
- Uphold the land reform agenda that has greatly empowered the people of Zimbabwe.
- Attaining an economic growth rate of at least 6% per annum over the period 2018-2023.
- Targeting $5 billion annual foreign direct investment inflows and $10 billion in domestic investment.
- Increasing industrial capacity utilisation to at least 90% by 2023.
- Accelerate the harmonisation of investment laws in order to improve ease of doing business in the country.
- Increase provision of rural electricity.
- Capacitation of the National Railways of Zimbabwe, improve road network for Victoria Falls-Bulawayo-Harare-Mutare.
- Provision of the Chitungwiza-Harare fast rail.
- Enhance the science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics programmes.
- Re-integration into the global economy.
- Promote equity, equality, gender balance and empowering the youths, women, people with disabilities and other vulnerable groups
- Creation of corruption free environment in the private and public sectors
- Intensify the fight against corruption in all its forms; non-interference by the executive in the operations of constitutional institutions that combat corruption and initiation of a broad-based campaigns on the importance of upholding sound ethical standards across all sectors.
You can download the summary of the manifesto BY CLICKING HERE and read more.