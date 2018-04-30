Zanu PF primaries end in Byo, Masvingo

Bulawayo and Masvingo provinces have finished voting in the Zanu PF primary elections with other eight provinces in various stages of completing the voting process.

This was revealed by Zanu PF National Political Commissar Retired Lieutenant General Engelbert Rugeje this morning.

Retired Lieutenant General Rugeje told State media News that there were a few challenges in Manicaland and Mashonaland provinces.

He said Gokwe has two districts left now in the voting process.

Meanwhile, at Stodart Hall polling station in Mbare, voting progressed well since morning and by close of day yesterday about 723 people had cast their votes.

At Tembwe district office in Epworth constituency, voting started today and there are a number of people queuing to cast their vote.

A snap survey by the State media indicates that logistical delays had affected progress for the Zanu PF primary elections in Harare South constituency.

Ballot papers were yet to be delivered way after 10 am in Ushewokunze and Hopley.

At some polling stations there were few people while at other points there were a number of voters waiting for ballot papers.

The general impression is that people are kin to participate in the electoral process.

In Hwange district , the Zanu PF primary elections commenced before midday in some centres while voting is expected to start soon in other centres across the district.

Voters from urban centres in Hwange and Victoria Falls started arriving at the polling stations as early as 7am.

There are 32 polling stations where voting is taking place in the three constituencies namely Hwange East, Hwange West and Hwange Central.

Teams with voting materials were deployed to the various centres in the morning.

Zanu PF primary elections coordinator for Hwange District Patrick Utete saluted the party supporters for their patience adding that all arrangements have been done for the holding of a peaceful exercise.

The Hwange Central seat is tightly contested with 5 candidates vying to represent the party.

Incumbent Hwange West Zanu PF legislator Bekhitemba Mpofu will battle it out with Jiyani Nkosilathi and Bonface Sibanda.

Voting is set to be extended to 7pm to accommodate those who are currently at work.