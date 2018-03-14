Zanu PF Politburo underway

An extra ordinary session of the Zanu PF Politburo is underway at the party’s headquarters in Harare.

HARARE – The meeting is focusing on preparations for the 2018 harmonised elections due to take place soon.

The meeting will look at the election manifesto and guidelines for the conduct of primary elections, as well as resource mobilisation ahead of the elections.

The party regalia material has already been approved and the election materials including banners are also being prepared.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has said the elections will be free, fair, transparent and credible with observers from SADC, African Union (AU), European Union (EU) and other countries invited to observe them as the country has nothing to hide.

The SADC Election Advisory Council has already sent a team to assess the country’s preparedness.

